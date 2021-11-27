Coast Guard searching for overdue boater in the vicinity of Frying Pan Shoals

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Coast Guard is searching for a 44-year-old man in the vicinity of Frying Pan Shoals, officials said Saturday.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center received a report from a friend of the boater. He was scheduled to meet with the man approximately 3 miles West of Frying Pan Tower Saturday, but he never showed.

The mariner is a 44-year-old caucasian male who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall with red hair weighing 220 pounds.

The mariner was seen on surveillance footage leaving the Federal Point Yacht Club between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on his 19-foot SeaCraft vessel.

Friends of the mariner reported that he has life jackets and a radio on board his vessel.

Sector North Carolina command center watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched multiple Coast Guard assets.

Searching are: