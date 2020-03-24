Coast Guard searching for plane crash survivors near Emerald Isle

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) Coast Guard crews are searching for survivors after a Cessna airplane crashed southeast of Bogue Inlet, near Emerald Isle late Monday evening.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center received a call from Air Traffic Control Cherry Point at approximately 11 p.m., that an aircraft had dropped from their radar 12 miles southeast of Bogue Inlet.

Officials said, the aircraft reportedly had two persons aboard.

The Coast Guard has launched crews aboard the following assets to search:

MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City

C-130 Hercules aircraft from Air Station Elizabeth City

45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Station Emerald Isle

Coast Guard Fast Response Cutter Nathan Bruckenthal

Anyone with additional information regarding this case should contact the Sector North Carolina command center on VHF-FM channel 16 or at 910-343-3880.