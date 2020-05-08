Coast Guard shares hurricane, severe weather preparedness safety messages, b-roll package for N.C., Virginia areas

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WNCT) The Coast Guard is providing recorded video statements and readiness tips ahead of Hurricane Season 2020.

Ahead of this year’s hurricane season, which starts on June 1, the Coast Guard is sharing important, life-saving information to help regional publics properly prepare.

Knowing how to prepare for a hurricane or any severe weather is crucial in helping ensure personal safety and protection of property.

Throughout May, the Coast Guard will be promoting safety messages and guidelines for people preparing for hurricane season through their social media.

Coast Guard Sector Virginia video statement: Cmdr. Jason Ingram, Response Department Head

Coast Guard Sector North Carolina video statement: Cmdr. Tracy Wirth, Response Department Head

Hurricane Response B-Roll: Video