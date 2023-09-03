PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Coast Guard said it has suspended the search for a man and his dog who went missing Thursday at the Outer Banks.

Scott Johnson, 47, was reported missing along with his dog Baxter on Thursday. The Coast Guard began their search after a dispatcher reported Johnson was last seen by a neighbor on Aug. 22. Detectives located his truck and trailer at a local boat ramp.

Following the report, watchstanders from Coast Guard Sector North Carolina analyzed drift patterns and interviewed family members and friends, as well as worked with local authorities, to assist in search efforts.

The crew aboard Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder, a fast-response cutter from Atlantic Beach, and a Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew conducted search patterns off the coast of Manteo that covered approximately 1,168 square miles over the course of seven hours.

Johnson reportedly said he was planning to take his 23-foot sport fisher to troubleshoot a maintenance issue he was having with the vessel. It is not known where he was going or how long he planned to be gone.

Johnson’s vehicle and boat trailer were located Thursday night by local detectives at the North Carolina Wildlife Access boat ramp in the vicinity of Pirates Cove Marina.

Anyone with information regarding Johnson’s whereabouts is urged to alert local authorities.