MIDLAND, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officials said a Brinks bank truck wrecked Wednesday afternoon, but coins only spilled on the roadway.
Midland Fire officials said the truck wrecked on N.C. 24-27 near Bethel School Road. The road westbound was down to one lane.
N.C. DOT officials were en route. A sand truck was called to help with a fluid spill.
Cabarrus County Sheriff’s deputies took control of the scene and said coins spilled with no paper bills. Fire officials tweeted out before a 2 p.m. update saying that Brinks armed security representatives “arrived on the scene” and that they would use a “specialized vacuum unit” to “collect every coin.”
Emergency personnel said one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.