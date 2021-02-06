Colonial Pipeline 2019 report reveals inadequate inspections, leak in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A FOX 46 investigation is uncovering startling inspection reports into the Colonial Pipeline and how parts of it were neglected.

A source led FOX 46 to Colonial Pipeline’s 2019 annual report filed with the U.S. Department of Transportation, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) had some illuminating information.

The pipeline, which extends from Texas to New Jersey is 5,500 miles long. This report indicates only 3,451 miles were inspected.

Another report, this one detailing PHMSA’s inspection conducted between Jan. 14, 2019 and Feb. 7, 2020, stated some of Colonial’s procedures were inadequate to assure safety; there were probable violations of federal safety regulations and inspections of crossings under waterways were delayed.

Crack and defect tools were only used on 650 miles of the pipe, which is significant because the Huntersville leak reportedly spilled from a previously repaired crack.

We know that only part of the pipeline was repaired prior to the leak, but the report doesn’t indicate what the geographical location was for the 3,451 miles that were inspected. A total of 138 repairs were made on the pipeline in 2019.



Additionally, corrosion and deformation tools were only used on 909 miles of the pipe. This may become an important issue because Colonial is being questioned on the age of their equipment.

The 2019 report also revealed that an incident occurred at Colonial’s Charlotte facility that year.

It happened around Jan. 1 and indicates that an antiquated, corroded structure resulted in $10 million damage and almost 14,000 gallons of gas released.

The pipes underneath the waterways are supposed to be inspected at intervals not exceeding five years, but a chart in the report shows instances of late inspections up to 11 months past the deadline.

FOX 46 reached out to Colonial Pipeline to inquire as to whether they incurred any penalties from PHMSA and they provided this response:

“Colonial Pipeline is in the process of formally responding to the PHMSA report, which did not include any penalties. Colonial meets or exceeds all regulatory requirements for its pipeline safety and integrity program, which includes in-line inspections on our pipelines at least once every five years. Other monitoring occurs more frequently.”