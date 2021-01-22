Colonial Pipeline site assessment reveals an estimated 1.2 million gallons of gasoline leaked in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Colonial Pipeline site assessment has revealed an estimated 1.2 million gallons of gasoline leaked into the ground in Huntersville back in August 2020.

According to the newly released report, preliminary analysis shows the gas leak originated “through a wall crack” and 28,571 barrels, equivalent to 1.2 million gallons, leaked into the surrounding ground.

A monitoring table shows the maximum levels authorities found of gas compounds.

The maximum column shows levels more than 4,600-times the safe amount of benzene was discovered in one of the 81 groundwater monitoring wells, which is in gas. The report also shows high levels of lead, chloroform, and various compounds near the site, which are not associated with the release, as highlighted in the footnote below the chart.

According to the assessment, 13 water supply wells are within 1,500-feet of the release area. Four water supply wells have been “abandoned.” Colonial said it had offered property owners in the 1,500 ft radius established by NCDEQ the opportunity to connect to the public water supply system at no cost to them.

Of the four abandoned wells, two of those wells are at properties owned by Colonial and the other two are at homes that it hooked up to the public water supply.

So far, no water supply contamination has been found from the gas leak, according to the report. More than 660,000 gallons of gasoline have been recovered from the site.

The massive gasoline leak occurred along Huntersville-Concord Road, near the intersection with Asbury Chapel Road.

In November 2020, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality said that Colonial Pipeline had “significantly underestimated” the amount of gasoline released during the August spill.

To read the report in its entirety, please click here.