WAXHAW, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Town of Waxhaw is looking a little more like Hollywood these days!

A new comedy is filming in town – transforming a local business into a movie set.

Directors for Operation Taco Gary’s have turned the old Burger King on Providence Road in Waxhaw into a fake restaurant for the movie.

“I think it’s very, very cool,” said Rob Bailey. “It’s super historical. It’s a great story for the town.”

The fake restaurant is now the main location for a movie set in the small town, but what will the movie be about?

“What if the food is so spicy that upon impact with the mouth it, like, bursts into flames and the body just starts, like, burning, and then they hide the bodies under a table or something and make sure nobody knows,” one kid theorized to Queen City News.

According to the IMBD description, the project stars internet personality, Simon Rex. It features two brothers who embark on a cross-country road trip that quickly devolves when they become involved in a global conspiracy.

“I feel like it would be something to do with a Youtuber or something,” another young girl told Queen City News.

The filming crew is also looking for extras in the Charlotte area. You can check out what’s available by clicking here.