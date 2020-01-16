Commissioner Causey sets up 2020 flood insurance conferences across NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey will again offer flood conferences across North Carolina to provide vital information regarding the need for flood insurance.

The 2020 conferences will be similar to ones offered in 2019 and will, again, be free of charge to insurance agents and adjusters, along with real estate agents and the public.

Hurricane season runs June 1 to Nov. 30.

Typically, during this period, at least one major storm forms with the potential to impact our state.

The flooding from Hurricanes Florence and Dorian devastated thousands of residents who didn’t have flood insurance because they relied on their homeowners’ policy, which does not cover damage from rising water.

Flood insurance is needed to cover damage from rising water.

Such insurance is available from the federal National Flood Insurance Program.

Commissioner Causey is also working with N.C. Rate Bureau to develop private insurance flood coverage in the state.

To ensure that residents are adequately covered for the 2020 hurricane season, Commissioner Causey is offering free continuing education course credits for insurance agents and adjusters who attend the conference.

Real estate agents are also approved to receive free continuing education credit.

The flood insurance conference will feature the expertise of NCDOI Chief Deputy Commissioner Dr. Michelle Osborne, flood insurance specialist Charlotte Hicks, CPA, CIC, AAI, ARM, and FEMA officials who will discuss the modernization of flood maps and other topics.

All conferences will be open to the public.

Currently, registration is open for the following dates:

Thursday, April 30, 2020 — 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM

East Carolina University

MCS Hendrix Theater (Mendenhall Student Center)

East 5th Street

Greenville, NC 27858-4353

To register: click here by April 23, 2020

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 – 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Fayetteville Technical Community College

Cumberland Hall Auditorium Room 360

2201 Hull Road

Fayetteville, NC 28303

To register: click here by May 20, 2020

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 – 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Mitchell Community College

Continuing Education Center

CE Auditorium – Continuing Ed. Center

701 West Front Street

Statesville, NC 28677-5644

To register: click here by June 3, 2020

Thursday, August 27, 2020 – 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College

Mission Health/A-B Tech Conference Center – Room A

340 Victoria Road

Asheville, NC 28801

To register: click here by August 20, 2020