Communities across NC awarded $166 million for water and sewer system improvements

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that $166 million in loans and grants will help pay for 88 critical drinking water and wastewater projects.

The projects are across the state and directed toward infrastructure resiliency and protection of drinking water and the environment.

Governor Cooper says, ” All families across our state deserve clean water. Some water and sewer systems are over a hundred years old, and these funds will help communities meet their infrastructure challenges.”

According to the release, studies show that North Carolina still needs from $17 billion to $26 billion in upgrades to its water and sew infrastructure statewide.

A few of the notable projects in the latest round of funding include:

More than $4.5 million in drinking water and wastewater funding for Bethel in Pitt County to prepare the small town’s failing systems to merge with the Greenville Utilities Commission.

Woodland in Northampton County will receive $983,500 from the Community Development Block Grant-Infrastructure program, helping the town become compliant and more efficient and environmentally protective.

Clayton will receive a $30 million loan from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund for its water reclamation facility.

The grants and loans are funded through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan program, Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan program, the Wastewater State Reserve program, the Community Development Block Grant-Infrastructure program, the Asset Inventory, and Assessment Grant program and the Merger/Regionalization Feasibility Grant program.