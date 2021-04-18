Community gathers to remember girl who was killed in Dunn crash involving DWI suspect

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — The Dunn community came together Saturday to remember a 10-year-old girl who was killed by an accused DWI suspect in a crash earlier this week.

Danay Sierra Allen died after she was hit by a driver who is now charged with felony death by vehicle.

Ronald Fox, 67, also faces a driving while impaired charge after Dunn police said a blood test revealed he was under the influence of alcohol.

The incident was reported just before 7:50 p.m. Monday along Spring Branch Road near Jackson Road in Dunn, according to Dunn police chief Clark White.

Saturday, dozens of Danay’s family members and others in the community gathered near the crash scene for a balloon release in Danay’s memory.

Danay was trying to retrieve a dog that was along Spring Branch Road, police said.

Danay’s mother, Denise Janay Allen, was driving a car and had stopped at the scene so her daughter could get the dog.

However, another car was heading north on Jackson Road at the time.

That driver ran off the street, onto the curb and hit Danay and the mother’s car that was already stopped, White said.

Danay and her mother were taken to a nearby hospital. Danay later died.

Her mother was hospitalized most of the week, but managed to make it to the memorial Saturday.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Danay’s aunt to help the family.