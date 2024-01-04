GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since Sgt. Nix was killed on Saturday, many people have said they’ve felt helpless, confused and of course, deeply saddened by the senseless loss of life.

Tonight, the community had its first chance to come together and share hugs, tears and to issue a call against violence.

As handheld candles blew in the wind, people stood together, bearing the collective weight of the loss of a fallen hero.

“It really hit home for me because my son is a police officer, but it really is so senseless because in 2 minutes your whole life can change, you’re just out there doing your job and your whole life can change,” said a mother of a local officer.

Those who knew Nix personally were still in disbelief.

“I have known this young man since he started with the police department, with 911 actually, and it hits hard, because I lost a son who was a firefighter, so it’s doubly hard,” said Lee Caviness, a retired firefighter.

Nix’s legacy is cemented by his selflessness, with or without the badge.

“He was a fine young man, who really wanted to look after everybody else and put everyone ahead of himself,” said Caviness.

Greensboro police chief John Thompson told the crowd he is consumed by his emotions after 74 people died in Greensboro in 2023, including one of his own.

“The grief and the hurt that not only our agency, the Greensboro Police Department, but our community is feeling right now,” said Thompson, emotional. “Dale was irreplaceable,” he said.

The depth of the loss was also evident from Family Justice Center director Catherine Johnson.

“For someone who dedicated his career to homicide prevention, it is unimaginable that his life would end in a homicide,” said Johnson.

Johnson traveled with Nix’s body on Wednesday from Raleigh back to Greensboro.

“I thought what would Dale want me to say, and he would make sure it was about victim safety and accountability…that is on all of us, it’s no one agency, one person, on discipline’s responsibility,” said Johnson.

In the midst of grief, there was relief… knowing Nix’s legacy will carry on.

“The one piece of comfort I have right now standing in front of the group and the hundreds of people I’ve had interactions with over the past few days is to know he has left his mark on this community,” said Thompson.

Thompson also called for continued support… and every speaker urged people to do what they can to stop violence… and stop the pain.