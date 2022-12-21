CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On Tuesday night, community members in and around Cornelius gathered at Smithville Park near Madalina Cojocari’s home to pray for her safe return.

The group held a moment of silence for nearly five minutes – 10 seconds for each day she’s been gone.

Speakers prayed not only for Madalina but also for her parents, who are not forthcoming with investigators, according to prosecutors.

Some people at Tuesday’s vigils brought handmade signs with sayings such as ‘bring her home.’

“These signs out here are saying pray for the world, pray for her, pray for her safety. Bring her home. Wherever she is, bring her home,” said Chanda Dubose.

Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, and her stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, are charged with failing to report the 11-year-old missing.

According to an arrest report, a school resource officer went to the Cojocari home on Dec. 12 to check Madalina’s whereabouts and leave a truancy packet. At that time, she had not been in school for three weeks. On Dec. 14, Diana went to Bailey Middle School and met with a school counselor and the resource officer. She informed them she had not seen her daughter since Nov. 23.

The report says Diana and her husband got into an argument the night she was last seen, resulting in Palmiter leaving home and driving up to his family’s house in Michigan to recover some items. The report says Diana waited until Palmiter returned home on Nov. 26 to ask if he knew where Madalina was. She claims she did not report her daughter’s disappearance to the police because she did not want to cause “conflict” in her marriage.

“Bailey [Middle School] did everything that they were supposed to do. I’m really happy that the resource officer felt comfortable enough to go to the house and not just continue to make phone calls. Someone said, ‘Something’s not right, and we’re going to go to the house and make sure,’” Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board Member Melissa Easley said.

On Tuesday, the Cornelius Police Department released a surveillance video of the last known time anyone saw Madalina other than her parents. She was getting off her school bus at 4:59 p.m. on Nov. 21.

Police are now asking anyone outside the family to come forward if they saw Madalina between Nov. 21 and Nov. 23, as they are trying to pinpoint exactly when she disappeared.

“We met in Kindergarten or first grade. I do remember her playing alone, so I went to go play with her, and we just connected,” said Madalina’s friend Kamren Stefan. “Her favorite animal was horses. She really loved horses.”

Stefan says she moved out of Madalina’s school and hasn’t seen her in about two years. Still, she says the news is a shock to her, as she used to play at Madalina’s house and never felt anything was out of the ordinary.

“I’ve been crying a lot lately. It’s been hard to sleep more,” Stefan said. “I just really wanted to come out here and try and connect with her again.”

Diana Cojocari is in jail on a $250,000 bond, while Palmiter is held on a $200,000 bond.