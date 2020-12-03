Concord business to manufacture dry ice for COVID-19 vaccines

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Concord company will be among the only locally owned businesses in the state to distribute dry ice that is needed for the new COVID-19 vaccine. CMC Dry Ice plans to open a new manufacturing facility in Concord by January to keep up with demand.



“We are going to be able to help these guys get their medicine that they need,” said Mike Coleman, President of CMC Dry Ice.



Coleman said he has already gotten approval from Pfizer and Moderna to provide and produce dry ice.

You could say Coleman got into the dry ice business by accident. He started CMC Industrial Services five years ago. That company focuses on heavy-duty industrial cleaning, using crushed glass and dry ice.



Business started booming earlier this year as COVID-19 shutdown businesses and owners looked for new ways to clean safely and efficiently.



“It was advantageous for the owners of the company to do this while nobody was in the buildings,” said Coleman.



Even before COVID, CMC Industrial Services used about two million pounds of dry ice per year. That’s part of the reason why a new facility is now under construction. It will be more than double the size of the current warehouse.

“We came up that the manufacturing facility would be a great fit for us because we would be manufacturing our own ice and being able to get a hold of that when we needed it,” said Coleman.

Dry ice is now an even hotter commodity with its use to keep the COVID-19 vaccine cold. Coleman is already working with Atrium and Novant hospitals which will be among the first to distribute the vaccine to employees.

“God bless our workers in the hospitals and the front line guys because they are really the heroes here, we are just supporting at that point,” said Coleman.



The plan is to open the new manufacturing facility this January and produce 20,000 pounds of dry ice per day before increasing to 60,000 pounds per day. More than a dozen new workers will be hired.

