CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fire that heavily damaged a home in Concord is believed to have been started by a lightning strike Thursday, according to fire officials and the homeowner.

The fire happened Thursday night, August 4, at a home along Fairmead Drive in Concord as Severe Thunderstorm Warnings popped up in multiple counties and lasted for more than an hour.

911 Calls: Neighbors take action

The homeowner tells Queen City News his wife was home at the time of the incident. He credits his neighbors for helping and calling 9-1-1.

The official cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation at this time.