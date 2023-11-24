CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Cabarrus Creamery, a decades-long Concord staple, announced it’s closing because construction and closures for the downtown streetscaping project took more than just a bite out of business.

There’s a taste of nostalgia inside the ice cream shop.

“I grew up when the Creamery was on Church Street and that was our go-to adventure on Sunday afternoons,” said co-owner Beth Huss.

The Cabarrus Creamery has been a household name in Concord for a hundred years.

“We opened up an ice cream shop knowing absolutely nothing about ice cream,” said Huss.

Huss and her husband bought the name and recipes and reopened the store on Union Street 20 years ago.

A streetscaping project has been underway on Union Street since February.

“The first week, we ran out of ice cream, there were so many people that came,” she said.

At the time, Huss says there were very few businesses in downtown Concord.

“We feel like we kind of started downtown,” said Huss.

But business hasn’t been so sweet lately.

“I feel like we had just gotten our business back up to what it was before COVID and then, Bam!” said Huss referring to the street closure.

Union Street downtown turned into a construction zone in February.

“They finally got to Union Street, closed Union Street down, and that’s when we really felt it,” said Huss.

The city began a major streetscaping project involving underground infrastructure work.

Huss says it’s so tough for customers to find parking that she thinks people just give up and go somewhere else.

“I think the hardest thing for the downtown businesses is we’ve kind of felt alone,” said Huss.

She says officials have held meetings with business owners, but she and her husband usually come away without answers.

“I feel like they’ve kind of all hung us out to dry,” said Huss.

The Creamery’s last day is Sunday.

The owners say the construction is making it too difficult to stay open, and they’re saddened by the lack of support from the city. The contract for the streetscape project goes through July 31, 2024.

“It feels horrible, we’ve been here for 20 years,” said Huss. “We’re like a fixture here.”

They’re not calling it quits for good just yet, saying they’ll reassess after closing this winter to see if it’s worth it to open back up in the spring.

“Just say a little prayer, I know that God has a plan, and I’m just relying on Him to see me through,” said Huss.

The Cabarrus Creamery is closed Wednesday and Thursday for Thanksgiving. It will be open Friday from 3-8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, which is the final day, from 1-8 p.m.

Several other restaurants and a bar downtown tell Queen City News their profits are down since the streetscaping project began. The project’s timeline can be found here.

Gianni’s remains open but announced on Facebook it plans to move locations. However, it did not announce the new location.

Lil’ Robert’s Place, a craft-beer shop, says it may also have to close.

The City of Concord says they have been interacting with the Creamery and other downtown businesses throughout the construction: