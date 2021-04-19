Concord man arrested after 24-year-old woman shot dead at Kannapolis convenience store

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 22-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder Sunday after police said he shot and killed a woman at a Kannapolis convenience store, according to the Kannapolis Police Department.

Nolan Kiel Graves is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Lena Morgan at Lane Street Express around 12:53 p.m. Sunday.

Officials said the incident was a drive-by shooting in the parking lot of the store.

Police said they believe the shooting was not random. Graves and Morgan are both from Concord.

Graves was found and arrested in Charlotte Sunday night. He was charged with first-degree murder and is in custody in the Cabarrus County Jail.