RALEIGH, N.C. — Fresnel Bretoux of Concord took a chance on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won the first $100,000 prize in a new game.

Bretoux bought his lucky Power 20s ticket from BJ’s Membership Club on Lyles Lane Northwest in Concord. He arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to claim his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,256.

The Power 20s game debuted in October with four $2 million top prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Three $2 million prizes and seven $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

For details on how $15.6 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Cabarrus County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.