Concord Mills mall closes early due to reported ‘disturbance’

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – People working at Concord Mills mall are calling for more security after a reported ‘disturbance’ caused the mall to close two hours early on Saturday.

Mall management confirms several juveniles became disorderly which caused several individual stores to close. Shortly after, the entire mall closed up. Employees say it happened around 7 p.m.

Employees said a group of teens were running around, screaming, which caused others to panic.

The Concord Police Department sent out a tweet just before 8 p.m. on Saturday saying the mall closed early and people needed to prepare for heavy traffic.

Employees want more security in the area.

“I would like to see more security, and if not mall-employed security, for them to force out actual police officers. I know they do have some but I don’t feel like it’s enough for the actual holiday season and as many people over here right now, I feel like they could use some more,” said an employee at the mall.

The mall has not stated its plans with security moving forward.

