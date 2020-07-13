Confederate statue removed by authorities in Clinton after monument vandalized

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Confederate statue in Clinton was removed by authorities after it was vandalized and posed a safety risk on Sunday, Sampson County officials said.

The incident began early Sunday when a Clinton police officer noticed that someone had “pulled over the historical Confederate monument” in front of the Sampson County Courthouse, according to a news release from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Clinton officer contacted Sampson County deputies because the monument is on county property.

The statue later had to be removed out of safety concerns that it could fall and injure someone, deputies said.

The news release said that an investigation is underway into the vandalism.

“Make no mistake, as a Sheriff’s Office we will not tolerate lawlessness and will work closely with the City of Clinton and the District Attorney’s Office to seek full prosecution for those responsible,” the news release said.

It’s unclear if the statue will be returned to the monument in Clinton.

“There is a legal process to follow for things in which we may disagree with and in this instance, proper procedures were overstepped, the law was ignored and a criminal act occurred,” the news release said.