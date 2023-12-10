Photo by CBS 17 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein. Tree on a home at 2008 Ford Drive.

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of trees were down and other damage was reported in Garner as a confirmed tornado touched down and tornado warnings were issued for areas of Wake County early Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The National Weather Service told CBS 17 earlier Sunday there was a radar-confirmed tornado in Garner, but it was not clear if the radar data was debris or an actual tornado touching down.

Photo by CBS 17 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein. Tree through a home at 1402 Buckhorn Road.

However, Sunday night around 8:20 p.m., the National Weather Service in Raleigh confirmed that an EF-1 tornado hit Garner with estimated maximum wind speeds of 110 mph.

“The total track was 1.5 miles long and started 1 mile west of Garner. The tornado was on the ground for 4 minutes and first touched down at approximately 12:18 p.m.,” the National Weather Service said.

At least two tornado warnings were issued in Wake County — one for eastern and one for south-central Wake County starting around 12:30 p.m.

A tree fell on a home at 1402 Buckhorn Road near the intersection of Timber Drive and Woodland Road, according to CBS 17 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein.

Damage was later seen in Garner with a traffic light and powerlines knocked down at the intersection of Timber Drive and Woodland Road.

There were also several tree limbs down at the same intersection. A large tree was down in the front yard of a home at 2029 Ford Gates Drive, which is near the same intersection.

Photo by CBS 17 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein. Tree down at a home at 2010 Ford Gates Drive.

A small limb was forced by high winds into an exterior wall at a golf shop at 2311 Timber Drive.

Garner police said there was some flooding reported in the Food Lion parking lot at 1339 Fifth Avenue.

There were no reports of injuries.

Photo by CBS 17 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein. Tree down at a home at 2029 Ford Gates Drive.

Garner police on Sunday were assisting with traffic while Garner Public Works crews were clearing main intersections and removing debris from streets in affected neighborhoods, the town said.

On Monday, Public Works crews will return to the damaged area in The Woodlands neighborhood and vicinity to collect storm debris at curbside, Garner officials said.