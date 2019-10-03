Bill named for North Carolina trooper killed is now law

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper has signed legislation which raises criminal penalties against those who assault on-duty officers with a gun and is named for a slain state trooper.

Cooper signed on Wednesday the measure named for Trooper Kevin Conner after it was approved last week by the General Assembly. Conner was fatally shot last year after stopping a vehicle on a Columbus County road for speeding. Two people await trial in Conner’s death.

Cooper said he called Conner’s widow to tell her he signed the measure.

The measure also increases penalties when emergency service workers who are seriously attacked and provides an additional $100,000 death benefit to the survivors of slain public safety employees.







PREVIOUS:



In news across North Carolina, “Conner’s Law” was passed this week by the General Assembly.

The bill was named in honor of fallen State Trooper Kevin Conner.

He was murdered last year during a routine traffic stop in Columbus County.

The bill will enhance penalties for deadly assaults on law enforcement officers and increase the death benefit paid to the family of a fallen officer.

We spoke to Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes, who says this is long overdue.

Sheriff Chip Hughes said, “This threat is everywhere, it’s not just in the big cities, it’s in rural Eastern NC, we train for these situations but you never know when it’s going to happen.”

The bill is now heading to Governor Roy Cooper’s desk.