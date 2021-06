GARNER, N.C. (WNCN)– An investigation is underway after construction crews clearing an area found human remains, Garner police say.

According to Capt. Lore Smith with Garner police, crews were in the area of Old Baucom Road and Rock Quarry Road when they found what is believed to be a skull.

Police are bringing in cadaver dogs to sweep the area.

The scene remains actively under investigation.