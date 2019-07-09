Container of radioactive material fell off truck at Durham car wash, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — There was a brief scare Monday morning at a Durham car wash after a container full of radioactive material fell off the back of a truck, according to officials.

The Durham Fire Department received a call at about 9:55 a.m. in reference to a container of hazardous material at a car wash located at 3911 N. Duke St.

According to the fire department, the radioactive material fell off the back of a truck at the car wash. There was no leak or evacuation and the material was properly stored in the container.

The radioactive contents of the container belonged to a contraction company, fire officials said.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation was called to the scene to dispose of the container.

Click here to read the rules and regulations surrounding the transportation of radioactive materials in the United States.

