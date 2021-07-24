Controversial confederate ‘Fame’ statue finds new home in Salisbury cemetery

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A controversial confederate monument that was removed from downtown Salisbury about a year ago was placed at its new home on Friday, city officials said.

The City of Salisbury said the “Fame” statue was placed on its base in the Old Lutheran Cemetery.

Last year, city leaders removed the statue from downtown Salisbury where it had sat for a century before voting unanimously to move it to the local cemetery.

For some, the monument ‘Fame’ has a painful historical meaning, while others believe it honors Confederate soldiers.

The statue was placed in its new location, in the cemetery, Friday afternoon.

Statement from Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander:

“The United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) Hoke Chapter, owners of the Fame statue, have displayed remarkable leadership in their collaborative work with Salisbury community stakeholders on the careful and deliberate research to find an appropriate, permanent location for Fame.

The final chosen site of the Old Lutheran Cemetery on Lee Street, filled with the graves of both known and unknown Confederate soldiers, was chosen with the full support of the national, state and local UDC, for both the location and the agreement.

After a year of planning, site research and the preparation, Fame is now in her final location, placed in historical context, overlooking the graves of the soldiers for which she was originally created in perpetuity.”