RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Governor Roy Cooper is announcing the creation of a climate task force that will be working within the state.

In a media release on Wednesday, Cooper’s press office said the governor has announced the move through the NC Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service, a division of the Governor’s office. VolunteerNC, has secured funding to create the North Carolina Climate Action Corps as part of the Climate Action Corps National Expansion Pilot through the California Volunteers.

The Governor’s Climate Action Corps will support 25 Climate Corps members across the state. The members will serve with existing NC AmeriCorps programs, with an investment of nearly $1 million starting in the fall of 2023.

“In North Carolina, we have prioritized the transition to clean energy and this expansion will bolster our efforts,” said Cooper. “This project will strengthen our clean energy workforce as we continue to lead the way toward a clean energy future.”

For more information about North Carolina Climate Action Corps, visit the website. To read more about Wednesday’s announcement, click here.