Cooper lifts NC mask mandate, but businesses can still require them; some people plan to still wear masks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While Gov. Roy Cooper has lifted North Carolina’s COVID-19 mask mandate, businesses can still require customers to wear them.

Starting Friday, Trader Joe’s will allow fully vaccinated people to shop without masks, but the company won’t ask for proof of vaccination.

“Even if someone was to come fully vaccinated, how do you know that? So I’ll err on the side of caution and keep my mask on,” said Yvette Hawkins, who is fully vaccinated.

Glenn Gargano said he has reservations about not wearing a mask.

“Those of us that are vaccinated, fine, but if we’re getting a lot of people that are coming in and they’re not vaccinated, are we still gonna start spreading the virus again?” Gargano said.

But don’t throw away your mask just yet. Harris Teeter, Wegmans, and Food Lion are keeping their mask policies in place for now. Publix said those who are fully vaccinated have the option of not wearing a mask.

CBS17 also reached out to Whole Foods, Costco and The Fresh Market to see if they are adjusting their mask policies, but did not get a response. Costco later said it would drop the mask requirement for vaccinated shoppers.

Valentine Henry says he is fully vaccinated and feels safe going into a store without a mask on.

“I think it’s awesome if you’re fully vaccinated, you should definitely be able to take your mask off inside and outside,” said Henry.

Despite the CDCs assurance that it’s safe for fully vaccinated people to go maskless in most situations, many are still hesitant.

Gargano says he’s fully vaccinated, but will opt to keep his mask on.

“There’s still a percentage and why do I want to risk that? I like zero percent risk,” he said.