RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Administration Advisory has announced Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff beginning immediately until sunset on Monday, to honor the victims of the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine.

At least 18 people were killed and 13 others injured on Wednesday where several residents lost their lives and were injured on Wednesday in a mass shooting.

“North Carolina shares the anger and aches with sorrow for the people of Maine and the victims as they face the horror of this latest gun violence tragedy,” Cooper said.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.