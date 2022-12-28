CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cornelius police released a video update on missing 11-year-old Madalina Cocojari.

“We know everyone has a lot of questions,” Capt. Jennifer Thompson said. “We also have questions, and we’re doing everything we can with proper legal authority to get those answers.”

Thompson talked about law enforcement’s efforts to find the girl. She said the police had followed 250 leads across state lines and the globe. Authorities visited 245 homes, canvassed multiple businesses and watched hours of security footage in the efforts. Finally, Thompson said officials did precautionary land and water searches of Lake Cornelius.

Thompson thanked law enforcement agencies who have helped in the search as well as the outpouring of community support in finding Cocojari.

“This is a serious case of a child whose parents clearly not telling us everything they know,” Thompson added.