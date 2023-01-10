CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Newly released search warrants provided little new information about the search for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, the Cornelius girl last seen November 21, 2022.

Court records obtained by Queen City News on Tuesday indicated detectives were focused on records and data from phones seized from Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter.

“The places to be searched are records maintained by T-Mobile for target telephone number [redacted]. If the records for this target number is maintained by a cellular telephone service provider other than the above-listed provider, this search warrant shall also authorize the production of records from these other cellular telephone service providers,” the warrant said.

Records showed investigators planned to use the data to view calls, texts and voicemails, as well as tower locations.

During a search warrant executed on Dec. 31, records said investigators were looking for physical evidence, including “samples of blood, bodily fluids, located in physical search.” They also searched for weapons, clothing, hair samples and any samples picked up from chemicals that pick up evidence of biological material.

The other items detectives seized from Madalina’s were largely redacted. Of the 25 items listed on the search warrant, only three Apple iPhones were not redacted.

First batch of documents includes some of the specifics of the arrest sheet. Nothing new there, but it reiterates how the school made efforts to see where Madalina was prior to her mother and stepfather filing a report, some three weeks after she was last seen. — Derek Dellinger (@DerekDlngr) January 10, 2023

Investigators said last Friday that they were seeking firsthand eyewitnesses that may have seen Diana Cojocari or a Toyota Prius in the Madison County area, near Asheville, between the date when the girl was last seen and when she was reported missing three weeks later, according to the Cornelius Police Department.

“We are seeking firsthand eyewitness information from anyone who may have seen this Toyota Prius or white female in the area between the dates of November 22, 2022, to December 15, 2022,” a police poster said.

One of the family members was in the Madison County area of NC. We are seeking firsthand eyewitness information from anyone who may have seen this Prius or white female in the Madison Co area.

If you have info that could help, please contact the CPD at 704-892-7773. #FindMadalina pic.twitter.com/lRkgtdfpTt — Cornelius Police Department (@CorneliusPD) January 6, 2023

Police said one of Madalina’s family members was in the Madison County, North Carolina area. Pictures of Diana Cojocari were included on the poster.

The missing girl was last seen as she got off her school bus in Cornelius on November 21, 2022.

Her mother and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, reportedly said they last saw Madalina on November 23.

According to a Mecklenburg County warrant obtained by Queen City News, Diana Cojocari and Palmiter had an argument on Nov. 23. During the argument, Madalina went into her room to go to bed around 10 p.m. Palmiter then decided to drive to Michigan, where he has family, to pick up items. Around 11:30 a.m. the following day, Cojocari went into Madalina’s room to check on her, and Madalina was gone.

Palmiter was told about Madalina’s disappearance three days later, records showed, and Cojocari said she waited three weeks to report her disappearance because she was worried it would affect her relationship with her husband.

If you have firsthand information that could help detectives, please contact the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773 or contact your local FBI office.