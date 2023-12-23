CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Cornelius woman was gifted a new heating and air system after spending nearly two years without a functioning one.

Cheryl Knox moved back into her childhood home in the Smithville community five years ago when her mother passed.

“It went out in the summertime, and it was right in the middle of all the heat,” Knox said. “It went out. I thought it was just air conditioning, but the whole thing had to be replaced. I didn’t have $2,000 dollars; I’m on fixed income.”

She and her family have been bundling up to stay warm and running space heaters with higher power bills.

“We had about three or four heaters going. We kept warm,” Knox said. “I wasn’t the best heat but some heat better than no heat.”

The new system is courtesy of NuBlue Service Group. Workers spent seven days installing her system and ended the work by showing her how to use the new thermostat. Between the unit and the labor, NuBlue says this job would’ve cost up to $12,000.

NuBlue learned about Knox’s need from Smithville Community Coalition. The organization has been preparing for a revitalization of the historic African American neighborhood that has many homes and infrastructure in need of repairs.

“She’d been using the space heaters for a couple years now and those are not safe,” co-owner Austin Helms said. “Now she has a brand-new system. She won’t have to worry about anything like that for hopefully a long, long time.”

Helms says the company is always looking for ways to give back in the community and doing it around the holidays makes it extra special.

“NuBlue started here in Cornelius, our office is two minutes away,” Helms said. “So, it’s awesome because you know, we may pass her in the street, we may see her at the grocery store or whatever it may be. It’s always great not just to give back, but to give back where you built your business and started your business.”

Knox plans to host her family for Christmas Eve spreading the warmth and joy to all.

“Thank you. Thank you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Knox said. “I really appreciate it. I’m so happy. I just want to hug them I’ve been waiting for this for so long.”