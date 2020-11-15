Coronavirus in NC: State reports 3K+ cases for 3rd time in 5 days

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.

3,117 more cases were reported on Sunday making it the third time in the last five days NCDHHS has reported over 3,000 cases. The state had not previously exceeded 3,000. North Carolina reported nearly 4,000 new cases on Saturday alone, which was a new all-time high.

There are now 312,235 confirmed cases statewide. The positive percentage of tests remains high at 7.9%. NCDHHS would like it at 5% or less.

Eight additional deaths were reported on Sunday raising the state tally to 4,806. Hospitalizations dipped slightly to 1,395.

A national record was set on Friday with over 181,000 more daily cases and almost 70,000 patients currently in the hospital. Nearly 11 million people in the U.S. have been infected so far.

Governor Roy Cooper announced last week that the state would remain ‘paused’ in Phase three through at least December 4. Also announced was a reduced capacity allowed for indoor gatherings lowered from 25 to 10. cooper referenced large gatherings with the holidays upcoming as part of their decision in reducing indoor gatherings capacity.

LATEST HEADLINES