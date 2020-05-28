Coronavirus relief funds distributed through new NC Pandemic Recovery Office

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper announced this week that the new NC Pandemic Recovery office, a temporary office that coordinates and oversees federal and state funds for COVID-19 recovery legislation, has issued payments to 59 counties from the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF).

This week, $85.4 million will be paid to counties that have completed their certification.

The money can be used for medical and public health expenses related to virus response, such as testing, personal protective equipment, cleaning costs, and overtime pay.

“This money is crucial for local governments to help pay for health and public safety officials, telemedicine, personal protective equipment, and more,” said Governor Cooper.

NC PRO will offer technical assistance for entities who receive funds as well as ensure proper reporting of state and federal funds paid out.

For more information on NCPRO, the county payments, or the new leadership in the office, go to the NCPRO website.

Read the Press Release to learn more about the funding levels and what the funds may be used for locally.