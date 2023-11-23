CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Another day in Charlotte, another heavy traffic situation around the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Following Tuesday’s heavy delays, which prompted some people to exit their vehicles, and walk in the rain with their luggage roughly one mile to the airport, there are issues again.

On Wednesday, Charlotte Airport reported that with increased traffic, it could take people up to an hour to reach the terminal’s front doors.

“Please plan accordingly,” CLT Airport officials said. “Passengers should be inside the terminal at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight.”

Video captured on Tuesday, Nov. 21, showed a woman with her luggage walking quickly in the rain on the side of the road, as countless vehicles remained ‘parked.’

CLT Airport reports holiday traffic will be busiest from the Thursday before Thanksgiving, Nov. 16, through the Monday after, Nov. 27.

During this 12-day period, CLT Airport says roughly 900,000 local and connecting passengers are forecasted to depart from the airport, an increase of 9% above 2019 and 14% above last year.

Busiest Travel Days in Charlotte

The busiest days will be Sunday, Nov. 26; Monday, Nov. 27; Friday, Nov. 17; Wednesday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 25.

Total annual passenger traffic to date has exceeded record-breaking 2019 by 6%, while local passenger traffic has bested 2019 by 12%, CLT Airport officials said.

Book Parking Ahead of Time at CLT Airport

CLT Airport reports that parking will be in high demand. Passengers are strongly advised to book parking online at parkCLT.com and be inside the terminal at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight.

Security wait times are expected to reach up to 45 minutes during busy times.