ENC county tops list of those in NC where people spend most of their paycheck on housing

It’s no secret that many Americans are forgoing homeownership in favor of renting. In 2020, renters in the U.S. occupied 43 million housing units.

The Stacker team looked at data from a United States Census survey that revealed an estimated 43,378,800 renter-occupied homes in the United States as of 2017, which makes up 36.1% of all households in the country. In 2019, renting was more affordable than buying a median-priced home in 59% of the counties; in 2021, the opposite was true: Owning was more affordable than renting in 63% of U.S. counties.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in North Carolina where people spend the highest percentage of income on rent using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Of course, saving money by owning a home is unattainable for many Americans who don’t have savings that could cover a down payment, those who are denied a mortgage, or both. Keep reading to see where in your home state most of the people’s take-home pay goes to their monthly rent.

You may also like: Do you know North Carolina’s official state symbols?

1 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Anson County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 46.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.6%

– Total occupied households: 9,521

– Median household income: $40,213

– Median monthly housing cost: $650

2 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Gaston County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.2%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.6%

– Total occupied households: 83,735

– Median household income: $52,835

– Median monthly housing cost: $855

3 / 50Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Johnston County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.2%

– Total occupied households: 68,968

– Median household income: $59,865

– Median monthly housing cost: $969

4 / 50Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Warren County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.7%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.1%

– Total occupied households: 7,786

– Median household income: $36,466

– Median monthly housing cost: $591https://374523ad352be73a3be417db1753ed2d.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

5 / 50David Byron Keener // Shutterstock

#46. Beaufort County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.1%

– Total occupied households: 19,701

– Median household income: $45,212

– Median monthly housing cost: $737

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to North Carolina

6 / 50Ymblanter // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Washington County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.8%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 44.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 32.8%

– Total occupied households: 4,977

– Median household income: $35,979

– Median monthly housing cost: $593

7 / 50EbonyEaton // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Granville County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.8%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.7%

– Total occupied households: 21,400

– Median household income: $55,856

– Median monthly housing cost: $922

8 / 50Katangais // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Robeson County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.8%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.4%

– Total occupied households: 45,927

– Median household income: $34,976

– Median monthly housing cost: $578

9 / 50George Dukin // Shutterstock

#42. Clay County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.7%

– Total occupied households: 4,996

– Median household income: $42,222

– Median monthly housing cost: $699

10 / 50Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock

#41. Orange County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 46.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.6%

– Total occupied households: 53,376

– Median household income: $71,723

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,189

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in North Carolina

11 / 50Alanteitleman // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Martin County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 31.8%

– Total occupied households: 9,378

– Median household income: $40,090

– Median monthly housing cost: $670

12 / 50Warren LeMay // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Alamance County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.7%

– Total occupied households: 64,439

– Median household income: $49,688

– Median monthly housing cost: $831https://374523ad352be73a3be417db1753ed2d.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

13 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Greene County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.7%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.5%

– Total occupied households: 7,164

– Median household income: $39,837

– Median monthly housing cost: $668

14 / 50gerrydincher // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Columbus County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 44.2%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.6%

– Total occupied households: 21,580

– Median household income: $37,628

– Median monthly housing cost: $631

15 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#36. Forsyth County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.0%

– Total occupied households: 146,816

– Median household income: $51,569

– Median monthly housing cost: $867

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in North Carolina

16 / 50Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Vance County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 46.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.6%

– Total occupied households: 16,875

– Median household income: $40,529

– Median monthly housing cost: $682https://374523ad352be73a3be417db1753ed2d.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

17 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Pender County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 46.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.5%

– Total occupied households: 21,740

– Median household income: $57,240

– Median monthly housing cost: $969

18 / 50Boston Public Library // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Hertford County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 46.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.0%

– Total occupied households: 8,845

– Median household income: $41,028

– Median monthly housing cost: $699

19 / 50Bethbrownebooks // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Chowan County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 39.2%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.4%

– Total occupied households: 6,133

– Median household income: $46,519

– Median monthly housing cost: $797

20 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Gates County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.3%

– Total occupied households: 4,638

– Median household income: $50,750

– Median monthly housing cost: $870

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in North Carolinahttps://374523ad352be73a3be417db1753ed2d.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

21 / 50Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Richmond County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 31.9%

– Total occupied households: 18,380

– Median household income: $36,148

– Median monthly housing cost: $620

22 / 50aceshot1 // Shutterstock

#29. Currituck County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 46.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.1%

– Total occupied households: 10,522

– Median household income: $69,964

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,203

23 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Wayne County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.7%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 46.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.0%

– Total occupied households: 48,343

– Median household income: $44,416

– Median monthly housing cost: $765

24 / 50BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Nash County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.7%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.9%

– Total occupied households: 37,011

– Median household income: $49,537

– Median monthly housing cost: $854https://374523ad352be73a3be417db1753ed2d.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

25 / 50Canva

#26. Guilford County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.9%

– Total occupied households: 203,987

– Median household income: $53,261

– Median monthly housing cost: $927

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in North Carolina

26 / 50Thomas T. Waterman, Photographer // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Camden County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 42.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.7%

– Total occupied households: 3,933

– Median household income: $64,572

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,128

27 / 50Canva

#24. Craven County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.2%

– Total occupied households: 41,226

– Median household income: $52,687

– Median monthly housing cost: $923

28 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Harnett County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 44.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.0%

– Total occupied households: 45,416

– Median household income: $53,554

– Median monthly housing cost: $939https://374523ad352be73a3be417db1753ed2d.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

29 / 50Theresaperry44 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Bertie County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 44.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.2%

– Total occupied households: 7,909

– Median household income: $35,527

– Median monthly housing cost: $623

30 / 50Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Wilson County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 42.7%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 31.0%

– Total occupied households: 32,014

– Median household income: $43,877

– Median monthly housing cost: $771

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in North Carolina

31 / 50G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Watauga County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 44.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 32.2%

– Total occupied households: 21,077

– Median household income: $47,526

– Median monthly housing cost: $840

32 / 50ncwetlands.org// Wikimedia Commons

#19. Bladen County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.0%

– Total occupied households: 13,636

– Median household income: $36,173

– Median monthly housing cost: $640https://374523ad352be73a3be417db1753ed2d.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

33 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Scotland County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 46.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.8%

– Total occupied households: 12,922

– Median household income: $37,238

– Median monthly housing cost: $660

34 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Northampton County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 41.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 31.6%

– Total occupied households: 8,547

– Median household income: $37,146

– Median monthly housing cost: $670

35 / 50digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#16. Mecklenburg County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 44.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.8%

– Total occupied households: 411,097

– Median household income: $66,641

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,202

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from North Carolina

36 / 50HarmonyReignPope // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Tyrrell County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.7%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.2%

– Total occupied households: 1,594

– Median household income: $35,300

– Median monthly housing cost: $637https://374523ad352be73a3be417db1753ed2d.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

37 / 50Canva

#14. Pasquotank County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.8%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 43.2%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 32.9%

– Total occupied households: 14,697

– Median household income: $50,558

– Median monthly housing cost: $917

38 / 50Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#13. Buncombe County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 43.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.5%

– Total occupied households: 107,479

– Median household income: $52,207

– Median monthly housing cost: $954

39 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lenoir County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.0%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.9%

– Total occupied households: 23,148

– Median household income: $39,402

– Median monthly housing cost: $722

40 / 50State Archives of North Carolina // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Edgecombe County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 41.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 32.9%

– Total occupied households: 21,151

– Median household income: $36,866

– Median monthly housing cost: $679

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in North Carolina, according to Tripadvisorhttps://374523ad352be73a3be417db1753ed2d.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

41 / 50Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock

#10. Pitt County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 43.2%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 34.3%

– Total occupied households: 69,799

– Median household income: $47,437

– Median monthly housing cost: $881

42 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#9. Durham County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 43.7%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 31.6%

– Total occupied households: 125,953

– Median household income: $60,958

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,133

43 / 50Susan C. Griffin // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Perquimans County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 41.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.9%

– Total occupied households: 5,936

– Median household income: $47,162

– Median monthly housing cost: $885

44 / 50Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Halifax County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 23.8%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 40.2%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 35.0%

– Total occupied households: 21,017

– Median household income: $35,502

– Median monthly housing cost: $705https://374523ad352be73a3be417db1753ed2d.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

45 / 50CZmarlin — Christopher Ziemnowicz // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Hoke County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 23.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 39.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 33.3%

– Total occupied households: 17,799

– Median household income: $48,072

– Median monthly housing cost: $959

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in North Carolina

46 / 50MarkVanDykePhotography // Shutterstock

#5. Dare County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 24.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 41.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 33.0%

– Total occupied households: 15,529

– Median household income: $59,381

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,189

47 / 50PatGallery // Shutterstock

#4. New Hanover County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 24.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 39.2%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 35.9%

– Total occupied households: 95,638

– Median household income: $54,891

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,113

48 / 50Anya Douglas // Shutterstock

#3. Onslow County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 24.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 39.0%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 33.7%

– Total occupied households: 64,386

– Median household income: $50,278

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,022https://374523ad352be73a3be417db1753ed2d.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

49 / 50Canva

#2. Cumberland County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 24.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 37.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 36.4%

– Total occupied households: 125,427

– Median household income: $46,875

– Median monthly housing cost: $957

50 / 50Canva

#1. Hyde County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 25.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 29.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 38.5%

– Total occupied households: 1,947

– Median household income: $39,663

– Median monthly housing cost: $833