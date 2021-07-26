ENC county tops list of those in NC where people spend most of their paycheck on housing

It’s no secret that many Americans are forgoing homeownership in favor of renting. In 2020, renters in the U.S. occupied 43 million housing units.
The Stacker team looked at data from a United States Census survey that revealed an estimated 43,378,800 renter-occupied homes in the United States as of 2017, which makes up 36.1% of all households in the country. In 2019, renting was more affordable than buying a median-priced home in 59% of the counties; in 2021, the opposite was true: Owning was more affordable than renting in 63% of U.S. counties.
Stacker compiled a list of counties in North Carolina where people spend the highest percentage of income on rent using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Of course, saving money by owning a home is unattainable for many Americans who don’t have savings that could cover a down payment, those who are denied a mortgage, or both. Keep reading to see where in your home state most of the people’s take-home pay goes to their monthly rent.
#50. Anson County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 46.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.6%
– Total occupied households: 9,521
– Median household income: $40,213
– Median monthly housing cost: $650
#49. Gaston County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.6%
– Total occupied households: 83,735
– Median household income: $52,835
– Median monthly housing cost: $855
#48. Johnston County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.2%
– Total occupied households: 68,968
– Median household income: $59,865
– Median monthly housing cost: $969
#47. Warren County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.1%
– Total occupied households: 7,786
– Median household income: $36,466
– Median monthly housing cost: $591https://374523ad352be73a3be417db1753ed2d.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html
#46. Beaufort County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.1%
– Total occupied households: 19,701
– Median household income: $45,212
– Median monthly housing cost: $737
#45. Washington County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 44.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 32.8%
– Total occupied households: 4,977
– Median household income: $35,979
– Median monthly housing cost: $593
#44. Granville County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.7%
– Total occupied households: 21,400
– Median household income: $55,856
– Median monthly housing cost: $922
#43. Robeson County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.4%
– Total occupied households: 45,927
– Median household income: $34,976
– Median monthly housing cost: $578
#42. Clay County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.7%
– Total occupied households: 4,996
– Median household income: $42,222
– Median monthly housing cost: $699
#41. Orange County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 46.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.6%
– Total occupied households: 53,376
– Median household income: $71,723
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,189
#40. Martin County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 31.8%
– Total occupied households: 9,378
– Median household income: $40,090
– Median monthly housing cost: $670
#39. Alamance County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.7%
– Total occupied households: 64,439
– Median household income: $49,688
– Median monthly housing cost: $831https://374523ad352be73a3be417db1753ed2d.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html
#38. Greene County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.5%
– Total occupied households: 7,164
– Median household income: $39,837
– Median monthly housing cost: $668
#37. Columbus County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 44.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.6%
– Total occupied households: 21,580
– Median household income: $37,628
– Median monthly housing cost: $631
#36. Forsyth County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.0%
– Total occupied households: 146,816
– Median household income: $51,569
– Median monthly housing cost: $867
#35. Vance County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 46.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.6%
– Total occupied households: 16,875
– Median household income: $40,529
– Median monthly housing cost: $682https://374523ad352be73a3be417db1753ed2d.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html
#34. Pender County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 46.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.5%
– Total occupied households: 21,740
– Median household income: $57,240
– Median monthly housing cost: $969
#33. Hertford County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 46.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.0%
– Total occupied households: 8,845
– Median household income: $41,028
– Median monthly housing cost: $699
#32. Chowan County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 39.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.4%
– Total occupied households: 6,133
– Median household income: $46,519
– Median monthly housing cost: $797
#31. Gates County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.3%
– Total occupied households: 4,638
– Median household income: $50,750
– Median monthly housing cost: $870
#30. Richmond County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 31.9%
– Total occupied households: 18,380
– Median household income: $36,148
– Median monthly housing cost: $620
#29. Currituck County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 46.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.1%
– Total occupied households: 10,522
– Median household income: $69,964
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,203
#28. Wayne County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 46.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.0%
– Total occupied households: 48,343
– Median household income: $44,416
– Median monthly housing cost: $765
#27. Nash County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.9%
– Total occupied households: 37,011
– Median household income: $49,537
– Median monthly housing cost: $854https://374523ad352be73a3be417db1753ed2d.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html
#26. Guilford County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.9%
– Total occupied households: 203,987
– Median household income: $53,261
– Median monthly housing cost: $927
#25. Camden County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 42.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.7%
– Total occupied households: 3,933
– Median household income: $64,572
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,128
#24. Craven County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.2%
– Total occupied households: 41,226
– Median household income: $52,687
– Median monthly housing cost: $923
#23. Harnett County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 44.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.0%
– Total occupied households: 45,416
– Median household income: $53,554
– Median monthly housing cost: $939https://374523ad352be73a3be417db1753ed2d.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html
#22. Bertie County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 44.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.2%
– Total occupied households: 7,909
– Median household income: $35,527
– Median monthly housing cost: $623
#21. Wilson County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 42.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 31.0%
– Total occupied households: 32,014
– Median household income: $43,877
– Median monthly housing cost: $771
#20. Watauga County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 44.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 32.2%
– Total occupied households: 21,077
– Median household income: $47,526
– Median monthly housing cost: $840
#19. Bladen County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.0%
– Total occupied households: 13,636
– Median household income: $36,173
– Median monthly housing cost: $640https://374523ad352be73a3be417db1753ed2d.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html
#18. Scotland County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 46.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.8%
– Total occupied households: 12,922
– Median household income: $37,238
– Median monthly housing cost: $660
#17. Northampton County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 41.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 31.6%
– Total occupied households: 8,547
– Median household income: $37,146
– Median monthly housing cost: $670
#16. Mecklenburg County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 44.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.8%
– Total occupied households: 411,097
– Median household income: $66,641
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,202
#15. Tyrrell County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.2%
– Total occupied households: 1,594
– Median household income: $35,300
– Median monthly housing cost: $637https://374523ad352be73a3be417db1753ed2d.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html
#14. Pasquotank County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 43.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 32.9%
– Total occupied households: 14,697
– Median household income: $50,558
– Median monthly housing cost: $917
#13. Buncombe County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 43.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.5%
– Total occupied households: 107,479
– Median household income: $52,207
– Median monthly housing cost: $954
#12. Lenoir County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.9%
– Total occupied households: 23,148
– Median household income: $39,402
– Median monthly housing cost: $722
#11. Edgecombe County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 41.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 32.9%
– Total occupied households: 21,151
– Median household income: $36,866
– Median monthly housing cost: $679
#10. Pitt County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 43.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 34.3%
– Total occupied households: 69,799
– Median household income: $47,437
– Median monthly housing cost: $881
#9. Durham County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 43.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 31.6%
– Total occupied households: 125,953
– Median household income: $60,958
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,133
#8. Perquimans County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 41.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.9%
– Total occupied households: 5,936
– Median household income: $47,162
– Median monthly housing cost: $885
#7. Halifax County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 23.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 40.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 35.0%
– Total occupied households: 21,017
– Median household income: $35,502
– Median monthly housing cost: $705https://374523ad352be73a3be417db1753ed2d.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html
#6. Hoke County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 23.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 39.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 33.3%
– Total occupied households: 17,799
– Median household income: $48,072
– Median monthly housing cost: $959
#5. Dare County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 24.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 41.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 33.0%
– Total occupied households: 15,529
– Median household income: $59,381
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,189
#4. New Hanover County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 24.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 39.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 35.9%
– Total occupied households: 95,638
– Median household income: $54,891
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,113
#3. Onslow County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 24.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 39.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 33.7%
– Total occupied households: 64,386
– Median household income: $50,278
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,022https://374523ad352be73a3be417db1753ed2d.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html
#2. Cumberland County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 24.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 37.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 36.4%
– Total occupied households: 125,427
– Median household income: $46,875
– Median monthly housing cost: $957
#1. Hyde County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 25.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 29.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 38.5%
– Total occupied households: 1,947
– Median household income: $39,663
– Median monthly housing cost: $833