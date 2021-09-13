Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced. Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in North Carolina using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.

1 / 50ncwetlands.org// Wikimedia Commons

#50. Bladen County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.1%

— 7.2% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.6%

– Total population: 26,656

2 / 50Bud Davis, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Pamlico County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.3%

— 6.8% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%

– Total population: 10,770

3 / 50MarkVanDykePhotography // Shutterstock

#48. Dare County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.4%

— 6.7% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%

– Total population: 28,832

4 / 50Canva

#47. Haywood County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.4%

— 6.7% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.6%

– Total population: 49,365

5 / 50State Archives of North Carolina Raleigh, NC // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Sampson County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.5%

— 6.5% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%

– Total population: 47,902

6 / 50Bethbrownebooks // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Chowan County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.9%

— 6.0% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%

– Total population: 11,201

7 / 50Canva

#44. Craven County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.0%

— 5.7% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.1%

– Total population: 80,315

8 / 50NatalieMaynor from Jackson, Mississippi, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Caswell County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.1%

— 5.5% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%

– Total population: 18,436

9 / 50gerrydincher // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Columbus County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.2%

— 5.5% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%

– Total population: 44,114

10 / 50EbonyEaton // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Granville County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.6%

— 4.8% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.0%

– Total population: 46,601

11 / 50iofoto // Shutterstock

#40. Brunswick County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.7%

— 4.6% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%

– Total population: 106,239

12 / 50HarmonyReignPope // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Tyrrell County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.8%

— 4.4% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.4%

– Total population: 3,589

13 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Duplin County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.9%

— 4.2% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.3%

– Total population: 44,675

14 / 50Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Johnston County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.0%

— 4.2% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.1%

– Total population: 141,466

15 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Greene County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.1%

— 3.9% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.7%

– Total population: 16,619

16 / 50BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Nash County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.2%

— 3.8% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%

– Total population: 72,985

17 / 50Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Jones County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.2%

— 3.8% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.3%

– Total population: 7,854

18 / 50Warren LeMay // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Alamance County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.6%

— 3.1% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.7%

– Total population: 124,374

19 / 50Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Franklin County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.7%

— 3.0% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.5%

– Total population: 50,331

20 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Wayne County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.8%

— 2.9% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.8%

– Total population: 94,390

21 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Anson County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.7%

— 1.4% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%

– Total population: 20,369

22 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Scotland County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.7%

— 1.3% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.6%

– Total population: 27,153

23 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Lee County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.8%

— 1.2% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.6%

– Total population: 45,256

24 / 50Canva

#27. Hyde County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.2%

— 0.5% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.3%

– Total population: 4,227

25 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Lenoir County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.3%

— 0.3% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.6%

– Total population: 44,326

26 / 50Ymblanter // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Washington County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.5%

— 0.1% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.0%

– Total population: 9,676

27 / 50Canva

#24. Pasquotank County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.6%

— 0.0% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.0%

– Total population: 30,702

28 / 50Katangais // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Robeson County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.7%

— 0.3% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 15.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.1%

– Total population: 99,539

29 / 50Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock

#22. Pitt County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.7%

— 0.3% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%

– Total population: 138,888

30 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#21. Forsyth County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.2%

— 1.1% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.2%

– Total population: 284,777

31 / 50G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Watauga County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.5%

— 1.5% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%

– Total population: 47,053

32 / 50Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Wilson County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.6%

— 1.7% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.1%

– Total population: 62,325

33 / 50AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Jackson County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.6%

— 1.8% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.4%

– Total population: 35,091

34 / 50PatGallery // Shutterstock

#17. New Hanover County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.0%

— 2.4% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%

– Total population: 181,839

35 / 50CZmarlin — Christopher Ziemnowicz // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Hoke County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.1%

— 2.6% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.0%

– Total population: 38,389

36 / 50Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Warren County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.1%

— 4.1% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.5%

– Total population: 16,344

37 / 50Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Halifax County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.1%

— 4.1% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.7%

– Total population: 40,563

38 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Northampton County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.2%

— 4.3% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.1%

– Total population: 16,561

39 / 50Theresaperry44 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Bertie County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.8%

— 5.4% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.1%

– Total population: 16,137

40 / 50State Archives of North Carolina // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Edgecombe County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.9%

— 5.5% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.0%

– Total population: 41,127

41 / 50Canva

#10. Cumberland County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.1%

— 5.8% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.2%

– Total population: 249,586

42 / 50KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#9. Chatham County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.4%

— 6.4% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.2%

– Total population: 55,440

43 / 50Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#8. Buncombe County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.9%

— 7.2% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.6%

– Total population: 206,162

44 / 50Boston Public Library // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Hertford County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.0%

— 8.9% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.4%

– Total population: 19,552

45 / 50KimWrenn // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Vance County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.3%

— 9.4% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.7%

– Total population: 33,888

46 / 50Bz3rk // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Wake County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.4%

— 9.5% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.1%

– Total population: 790,704

47 / 50Canva

#4. Guilford County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 68.1%

— 10.6% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 68.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.8%

– Total population: 405,753

48 / 50digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#3. Mecklenburg County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 68.7%

— 11.7% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 70.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 48.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.9%

– Total population: 800,246

49 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#2. Durham County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 70.5%

— 14.5% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 72.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 70.3%

– Total population: 240,820

50 / 50Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock

#1. Orange County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 71.3%

— 15.9% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 72.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.7%

– Total population: 114,413