Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced. Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in North Carolina using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.
You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in North Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
1 / 50ncwetlands.org// Wikimedia Commons
#50. Bladen County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.1%
— 7.2% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.6%
– Total population: 26,656
2 / 50Bud Davis, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Pamlico County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.3%
— 6.8% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%
– Total population: 10,770
3 / 50MarkVanDykePhotography // Shutterstock
#48. Dare County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.4%
— 6.7% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%
– Total population: 28,832
4 / 50Canva
#47. Haywood County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.4%
— 6.7% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.6%
– Total population: 49,365
5 / 50State Archives of North Carolina Raleigh, NC // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Sampson County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.5%
— 6.5% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%
– Total population: 47,902
You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in North Carolina
6 / 50Bethbrownebooks // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Chowan County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.9%
— 6.0% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%
– Total population: 11,201
7 / 50Canva
#44. Craven County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.0%
— 5.7% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.1%
– Total population: 80,315
8 / 50NatalieMaynor from Jackson, Mississippi, USA // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Caswell County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.1%
— 5.5% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%
– Total population: 18,436
9 / 50gerrydincher // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Columbus County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.2%
— 5.5% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%
– Total population: 44,114
10 / 50EbonyEaton // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Granville County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.6%
— 4.8% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.0%
– Total population: 46,601
You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in North Carolina
11 / 50iofoto // Shutterstock
#40. Brunswick County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.7%
— 4.6% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%
– Total population: 106,239
12 / 50HarmonyReignPope // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Tyrrell County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.8%
— 4.4% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.4%
– Total population: 3,589
13 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Duplin County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.9%
— 4.2% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.3%
– Total population: 44,675
14 / 50Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Johnston County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.0%
— 4.2% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.1%
– Total population: 141,466
15 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Greene County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.1%
— 3.9% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.7%
– Total population: 16,619
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in North Carolina
16 / 50BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Nash County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.2%
— 3.8% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%
– Total population: 72,985
17 / 50Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Jones County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.2%
— 3.8% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.3%
– Total population: 7,854
18 / 50Warren LeMay // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Alamance County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.6%
— 3.1% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.7%
– Total population: 124,374
19 / 50Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Franklin County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.7%
— 3.0% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.5%
– Total population: 50,331
20 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Wayne County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.8%
— 2.9% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.8%
– Total population: 94,390
You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in North Carolina
21 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Anson County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.7%
— 1.4% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%
– Total population: 20,369
22 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Scotland County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.7%
— 1.3% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.6%
– Total population: 27,153
23 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Lee County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.8%
— 1.2% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.6%
– Total population: 45,256
24 / 50Canva
#27. Hyde County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.2%
— 0.5% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.3%
– Total population: 4,227
25 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Lenoir County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.3%
— 0.3% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.6%
– Total population: 44,326
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in North Carolina
26 / 50Ymblanter // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Washington County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.5%
— 0.1% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.0%
– Total population: 9,676
27 / 50Canva
#24. Pasquotank County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.6%
— 0.0% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.0%
– Total population: 30,702
28 / 50Katangais // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Robeson County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.7%
— 0.3% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 15.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.1%
– Total population: 99,539
29 / 50Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock
#22. Pitt County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.7%
— 0.3% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%
– Total population: 138,888
30 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#21. Forsyth County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.2%
— 1.1% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.2%
– Total population: 284,777
You may also like: Recipes from North Carolina
31 / 50G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Watauga County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.5%
— 1.5% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%
– Total population: 47,053
32 / 50Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Wilson County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.6%
— 1.7% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.1%
– Total population: 62,325
33 / 50AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Jackson County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.6%
— 1.8% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.4%
– Total population: 35,091
34 / 50PatGallery // Shutterstock
#17. New Hanover County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.0%
— 2.4% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%
– Total population: 181,839
35 / 50CZmarlin — Christopher Ziemnowicz // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Hoke County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.1%
— 2.6% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.0%
– Total population: 38,389
You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in North Carolina
36 / 50Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Warren County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.1%
— 4.1% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.5%
– Total population: 16,344
37 / 50Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Halifax County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.1%
— 4.1% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.7%
– Total population: 40,563
38 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Northampton County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.2%
— 4.3% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.1%
– Total population: 16,561
39 / 50Theresaperry44 // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Bertie County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.8%
— 5.4% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.1%
– Total population: 16,137
40 / 50State Archives of North Carolina // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Edgecombe County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.9%
— 5.5% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.0%
– Total population: 41,127
You may also like: Where people in North Carolina are moving to most
41 / 50Canva
#10. Cumberland County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.1%
— 5.8% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.2%
– Total population: 249,586
42 / 50KAD Photo // Shutterstock
#9. Chatham County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.4%
— 6.4% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.2%
– Total population: 55,440
43 / 50Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#8. Buncombe County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.9%
— 7.2% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.6%
– Total population: 206,162
44 / 50Boston Public Library // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Hertford County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.0%
— 8.9% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.4%
– Total population: 19,552
45 / 50KimWrenn // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Vance County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.3%
— 9.4% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.7%
– Total population: 33,888
You may also like: States sending the most people to North Carolina
46 / 50Bz3rk // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Wake County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.4%
— 9.5% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.1%
– Total population: 790,704
47 / 50Canva
#4. Guilford County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 68.1%
— 10.6% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 68.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.8%
– Total population: 405,753
48 / 50digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock
#3. Mecklenburg County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 68.7%
— 11.7% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 70.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 48.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.9%
– Total population: 800,246
49 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#2. Durham County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 70.5%
— 14.5% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 72.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 70.3%
– Total population: 240,820
50 / 50Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock
#1. Orange County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 71.3%
— 15.9% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 72.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.7%
– Total population: 114,413