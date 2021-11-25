Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina

Water flows have slowed to a trickle on the Truckee River flowing out of Lake Tahoe from Tahoe City, Calif. a few miles upstream from Truckee, Calif. Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Drought fueled by climate change has dropped Lake Tahoe below its natural rim and halted flows into the Truckee River, an historically cyclical event that’s occurring sooner and more often than it used to _ raising fears about what might be in store for the famed alpine lake. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner).

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Nov. 23 had reached773,864 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.0 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus. This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and—especially in counties with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100k residents within the past week as of Nov. 22, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100k served as a tiebreaker Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.#50. Polk County, NC

1 / 50Limozine // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Polk County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 116 (24 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,590 (2,402 total cases)

— 19.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (49 total deaths)

— 33.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (8,514 fully vaccinated)

— 23.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

2 / 50Donald Lee Pardue // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Randolph County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 116 (166 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,587 (22,393 total cases)

— 7.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (324 total deaths)

— 27.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.9% (57,296 fully vaccinated)

— 25.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

3 / 50NatalieMaynor from Jackson, Mississippi, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Caswell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 119 (27 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,466 (3,270 total cases)

— 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 164 (37 total deaths)

— 7.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (10,463 fully vaccinated)

— 13.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

4 / 50Canva

#47. Guilford County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 119 (638 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,984 (69,744 total cases)

— 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (913 total deaths)

— 4.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (295,862 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

5 / 50HarmonyReignPope // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Tyrrell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 125 (5 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,193 (570 total cases)

— 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (7 total deaths)

— 1.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (1,813 fully vaccinated)

— 16.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

6 / 50

#45. Cleveland County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 126 (123 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,148 (18,755 total cases)

— 32.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (315 total deaths)

— 81.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (44,137 fully vaccinated)

— 16.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

7 / 50

#44. Rowan County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 127 (181 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,840 (26,769 total cases)

— 30.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (473 total deaths)

— 88.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (57,109 fully vaccinated)

— 25.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

8 / 50Canva

#43. Pasquotank County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 128 (51 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,708 (5,459 total cases)

— 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (107 total deaths)

— 52.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (19,306 fully vaccinated)

— 9.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

9 / 50Ymblanter // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Washington County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 130 (15 new cases, +88% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,067 (1,629 total cases)

— 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (37 total deaths)

— 80.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (5,263 fully vaccinated)

— 15.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

10 / 50Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Franklin County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 131 (91 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,594 (10,170 total cases)

— 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 90 (63 total deaths)

— 49.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (32,100 fully vaccinated)

— 14.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

11 / 50Gary Rolband // Shutterstock

#40. Ashe County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 132 (36 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,991 (3,534 total cases)

— 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (53 total deaths)

— 10.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (13,140 fully vaccinated)

— 10.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

12 / 50George Dukin // Shutterstock

#39. Clay County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 134 (15 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,092 (1,695 total cases)

— 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (38 total deaths)

— 91.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (5,580 fully vaccinated)

— 7.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

13 / 50Canva

#38. Haywood County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 135 (84 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,375 (7,712 total cases)

— 14.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 244 (152 total deaths)

— 37.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (32,663 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

14 / 50Alanteitleman // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Martin County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 138 (31 new cases, +19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,600 (3,725 total cases)

— 14.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (75 total deaths)

— 88.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (10,826 fully vaccinated)

— 10.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

15 / 50Thomas T. Waterman, Photographer // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Camden County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 138 (15 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,024 (1,198 total cases)

— 23.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 74 (8 total deaths)

— 58.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (5,704 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

16 / 50Warren LeMay // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Alamance County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 141 (239 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,966 (27,064 total cases)

— 10.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (348 total deaths)

— 15.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (89,211 fully vaccinated)

— 2.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

17 / 50Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#34. Catawba County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 142 (227 new cases, +18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,175 (28,999 total cases)

— 25.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (434 total deaths)

— 53.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (80,017 fully vaccinated)

— 6.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

18 / 50RnR // Wikimedia Commons

#33. McDowell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 146 (67 new cases, +60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,213 (8,791 total cases)

— 33.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (136 total deaths)

— 67.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (21,972 fully vaccinated)

— 10.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

19 / 50MarkVanDykePhotography // Shutterstock

#32. Dare County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 146 (54 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,887 (4,029 total cases)

— 24.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 41 (15 total deaths)

— 76.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.9% (25,516 fully vaccinated)

— 28.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

20 / 50Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Alexander County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 147 (55 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,748 (6,655 total cases)

— 22.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (118 total deaths)

— 78.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.4% (15,528 fully vaccinated)

— 23.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

21 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#30. Forsyth County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 148 (565 new cases, +40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,908 (53,169 total cases)

— 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 151 (578 total deaths)

— 14.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (212,391 fully vaccinated)

— 3.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

22 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Pender County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 152 (96 new cases, +19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,315 (9,027 total cases)

— 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 160 (101 total deaths)

— 9.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (29,342 fully vaccinated)

— 13.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

23 / 50Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#28. Buncombe County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 152 (397 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,200 (29,253 total cases)

— 22.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (432 total deaths)

— 6.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (155,746 fully vaccinated)

— 10.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

24 / 50PHHI // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Cabarrus County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 152 (330 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,598 (33,763 total cases)

— 8.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (345 total deaths)

— 10.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (107,817 fully vaccinated)

— 7.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

25 / 50Dennis Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Davidson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 153 (257 new cases, +19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,774 (26,438 total cases)

— 9.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 187 (314 total deaths)

— 5.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (72,318 fully vaccinated)

— 19.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

26 / 50Canva

#25. Carteret County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 155 (108 new cases, +52% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,418 (8,627 total cases)

— 14.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 119 (83 total deaths)

— 32.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (36,884 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

27 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Person County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 157 (62 new cases, +48% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,282 (5,245 total cases)

— 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (88 total deaths)

— 26.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (20,303 fully vaccinated)

— 4.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

28 / 50Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#23. Caldwell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 157 (129 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,841 (13,840 total cases)

— 16.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (223 total deaths)

— 53.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (35,603 fully vaccinated)

— 19.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

29 / 50Ceh2624 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Davie County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 161 (69 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,474 (6,630 total cases)

— 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 187 (80 total deaths)

— 5.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.6% (22,096 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

30 / 50Anthony Ricci // Shutterstock

#21. Henderson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 168 (197 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,403 (15,737 total cases)

— 7.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (216 total deaths)

— 4.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (61,616 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

31 / 50Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Johnston County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 175 (366 new cases, +40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,893 (33,271 total cases)

— 10.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 162 (339 total deaths)

— 8.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (97,883 fully vaccinated)

— 13.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

32 / 50Wasrts // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Yadkin County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 183 (69 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,441 (6,193 total cases)

— 13.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (76 total deaths)

— 14.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (17,077 fully vaccinated)

— 15.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

33 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Rockingham County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 185 (168 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,933 (12,680 total cases)

— 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (215 total deaths)

— 33.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (41,538 fully vaccinated)

— 15.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

34 / 50CZmarlin — Christopher Ziemnowicz // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Hoke County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 194 (107 new cases, +49% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,343 (7,370 total cases)

— 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 156 (86 total deaths)

— 11.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.0% (16,550 fully vaccinated)

— 44.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

35 / 50Toribio93 // Shutterstock

#16. Madison County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 198 (43 new cases, +105% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,225 (2,877 total cases)

— 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 294 (64 total deaths)

— 66.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (11,254 fully vaccinated)

— 3.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

36 / 50Beckycafferylepage // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Union County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 198 (476 new cases, +38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,628 (37,486 total cases)

— 8.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 149 (357 total deaths)

— 15.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (118,178 fully vaccinated)

— 8.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

37 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Wayne County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 202 (249 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,003 (17,242 total cases)

— 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (305 total deaths)

— 40.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (57,126 fully vaccinated)

— 13.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

38 / 50aceshot1 // Shutterstock

#13. Currituck County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 205 (57 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,644 (2,955 total cases)

— 26.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (27 total deaths)

— 45.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.3% (13,960 fully vaccinated)

— 6.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

39 / 50Washuotaku // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lincoln County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 206 (177 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,023 (15,520 total cases)

— 24.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 128 (110 total deaths)

— 27.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (38,126 fully vaccinated)

— 17.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

40 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Gaston County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 207 (465 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,286 (41,057 total cases)

— 26.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (630 total deaths)

— 58.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (102,610 fully vaccinated)

— 15.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

41 / 50Susan C. Griffin // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Perquimans County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 208 (28 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,189 (1,641 total cases)

— 15.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 111 (15 total deaths)

— 37.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (5,891 fully vaccinated)

— 18.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

42 / 50Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Iredell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 210 (382 new cases, +31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,386 (29,791 total cases)

— 13.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 182 (331 total deaths)

— 2.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.2% (85,860 fully vaccinated)

— 12.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

43 / 50Canva

#8. Avery County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 211 (37 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,176 (2,840 total cases)

— 12.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (39 total deaths)

— 25.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (8,702 fully vaccinated)

— 7.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

44 / 50Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Stanly County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 217 (136 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,124 (12,011 total cases)

— 32.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (198 total deaths)

— 78.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.0% (23,855 fully vaccinated)

— 29.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

45 / 50G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Surry County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 222 (159 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,901 (12,850 total cases)

— 23.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (237 total deaths)

— 86.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (34,162 fully vaccinated)

— 11.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

46 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Wilkes County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 232 (159 new cases, +59% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,953 (10,914 total cases)

— 10.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (188 total deaths)

— 55.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (29,408 fully vaccinated)

— 20.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

47 / 50Jacalyn Engler // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Stokes County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 239 (109 new cases, +36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,354 (6,544 total cases)

— 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (116 total deaths)

— 43.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (19,486 fully vaccinated)

— 20.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

48 / 50Canva

#3. Hyde County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 263 (13 new cases, +117% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,197 (849 total cases)

— 19.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (12 total deaths)

— 37.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (2,915 fully vaccinated)

— 9.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

49 / 50Shapard Wolf // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Yancey County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 271 (49 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,227 (2,932 total cases)

— 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 194 (35 total deaths)

— 9.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (8,468 fully vaccinated)

— 12.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

50 / 50Canva

#1. Alleghany County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 548 (61 new cases, +85% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,435 (1,719 total cases)

— 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 54 (6 total deaths)

— 69.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (5,988 fully vaccinated)

— 0.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina