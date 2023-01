GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result.

Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.

Nationwide, traffic fatalities rose 7.2% in 2020 to nearly 39,000. That number was the highest recorded since 2007. Qualifying this disturbing fact is a sticky wicket—common denominators behind traffic deaths such as impaired driving, failure to use a seat belt, and excessive speed were certainly contributing factors, but they alone do not account for a rise in deaths commensurate with a 430-million-mile drop in the number of miles people traveled across the course of the year. What can be qualified, however, is where fatal crashes took place.

Citing data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System, compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Stacker identified the counties in North Carolina that had the most fatalities from motor vehicle crashes in 2020. The number of accident fatalities are ranked by the number of deaths per 100,000 people, with the raw number functioning as a tiebreaker. The analysis only looked at counties with at least five deaths during 2020. Additional data is included on pedestrian, bicyclist, and drunk-driving-related deaths. In counties where at least five fatalities happened on the same street or interstate, the road with the most deaths is also included.

1 / 50

Ron Reiring // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Burke County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 15.9 per 100K people (#983 nationally, 14 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 2 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

2 / 50

KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#49. Chatham County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 16.0 per 100K people (#976 nationally, 12 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

3 / 50

AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Jackson County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 16.3 per 100K people (#956 nationally, 7 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

4 / 50

Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#47. Catawba County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 16.3 per 100K people (#951 nationally, 26 deaths)

– 6 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 8 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

5 / 50

iofoto // Shutterstock

#46. Brunswick County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 16.4 per 100K people (#944 nationally, 22 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 7 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

6 / 50

Canva

#45. Cumberland County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 16.8 per 100K people (#920 nationally, 56 deaths)

– 19 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

7 / 50

Donald Lee Pardue // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Randolph County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 17.4 per 100K people (#891 nationally, 25 deaths)

– 3 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

8 / 50

James R Poston // Shutterstock

#43. Cherokee County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 17.5 per 100K people (#888 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

9 / 50

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Lee County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 17.6 per 100K people (#885 nationally, 11 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

10 / 50

Warren LeMay // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Alamance County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 17.7 per 100K people (#877 nationally, 30 deaths)

– 8 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 7 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

11 / 50

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Lenoir County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 18.1 per 100K people (#856 nationally, 10 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 1 bicyclist death

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

12 / 50

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Richmond County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 18.5 per 100K people (#838 nationally, 8 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

13 / 50

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Johnston County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 18.5 per 100K people (#836 nationally, 39 deaths)

– 5 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 10 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: US-70 (10 fatalities)

14 / 50

Dennis Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Davidson County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 19.0 per 100K people (#811 nationally, 32 deaths)

– 5 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 6 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: I-85 (8 fatalities)

15 / 50

OptimumPx // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Cleveland County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 19.2 per 100K people (#804 nationally, 19 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 5 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

16 / 50

AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Rowan County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 19.2 per 100K people (#802 nationally, 28 deaths)

– 7 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

17 / 50

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Wilkes County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 19.6 per 100K people (#769 nationally, 13 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

18 / 50

G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Surry County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 19.6 per 100K people (#768 nationally, 14 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

19 / 50

State Archives of North Carolina // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Edgecombe County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 20.2 per 100K people (#744 nationally, 10 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 5 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

20 / 50

State Archives of North Carolina Raleigh, NC // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Sampson County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 20.2 per 100K people (#743 nationally, 12 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

21 / 50

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Person County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 20.5 per 100K people (#733 nationally, 8 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

22 / 50

KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#29. Moore County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 21.3 per 100K people (#706 nationally, 21 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

23 / 50

NatalieMaynor from Jackson, Mississippi, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Caswell County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 21.9 per 100K people (#683 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

24 / 50

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Pender County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 23.3 per 100K people (#640 nationally, 14 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 1 bicyclist death

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

25 / 50

KimWrenn // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Vance County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 23.4 per 100K people (#634 nationally, 10 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

26 / 50

Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock

#25. Pitt County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 24.0 per 100K people (#613 nationally, 41 deaths)

– 9 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 11 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: SR-33 (5 fatalities)

27 / 50

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Wilson County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 24.1 per 100K people (#610 nationally, 19 deaths)

– 3 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 6 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

28 / 50

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Franklin County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 25.1 per 100K people (#575 nationally, 17 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 5 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: US-401 (5 fatalities)

29 / 50

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Rockingham County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 25.3 per 100K people (#568 nationally, 23 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 2 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

30 / 50

Limozine // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Polk County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 25.8 per 100K people (#551 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

31 / 50

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Harnett County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 26.3 per 100K people (#527 nationally, 35 deaths)

– 4 pedestrian deaths

– 2 bicyclist deaths

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

32 / 50

Alanteitleman // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Martin County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 27.0 per 100K people (#506 nationally, 6 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

33 / 50

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Wayne County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 27.2 per 100K people (#496 nationally, 32 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 7 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: SR-55 (10 fatalities)

34 / 50

EbonyEaton // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Granville County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 27.9 per 100K people (#479 nationally, 17 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 8 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

35 / 50

Toribio93 // Shutterstock

#16. Madison County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 28.2 per 100K people (#466 nationally, 6 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

36 / 50

BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Nash County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 28.5 per 100K people (#453 nationally, 27 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 10 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

37 / 50

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Scotland County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 29.1 per 100K people (#434 nationally, 10 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

38 / 50

Wasrts // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Yadkin County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 29.6 per 100K people (#422 nationally, 11 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

39 / 50

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Duplin County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 34.1 per 100K people (#332 nationally, 17 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 5 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

40 / 50

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Anson County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 35.7 per 100K people (#294 nationally, 8 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

41 / 50

CZmarlin — Christopher Ziemnowicz // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Hoke County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 36.4 per 100K people (#276 nationally, 19 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

42 / 50

Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#9. Rutherford County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 37.2 per 100K people (#267 nationally, 24 deaths)

– 6 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

43 / 50

gerrydincher // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Columbus County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 38.9 per 100K people (#249 nationally, 20 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 1 bicyclist death

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

44 / 50

Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Warren County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 42.4 per 100K people (#219 nationally, 8 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

45 / 50

Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Halifax County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 42.6 per 100K people (#215 nationally, 21 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 12 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

46 / 50

ncwetlands.org// Wikimedia Commons

#5. Bladen County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 43.2 per 100K people (#213 nationally, 13 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

47 / 50

Boston Public Library // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Hertford County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 45.4 per 100K people (#183 nationally, 10 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 1 bicyclist death

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

48 / 50

Katangais // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Robeson County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 46.3 per 100K people (#172 nationally, 55 deaths)

– 5 pedestrian deaths

– 3 bicyclist deaths

– 18 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

49 / 50

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Montgomery County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 54.1 per 100K people (#118 nationally, 14 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

50 / 50

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Northampton County

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 55.8 per 100K people (#106 nationally, 10 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities