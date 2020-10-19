County Boards of Elections contacting voters with absentee ballot deficiencies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) County boards of elections across North Carolina are contacting voters whose absentee ballot return envelopes were not properly completed to inform them of the steps necessary to ensure their votes are counted.

Because of ongoing litigation, North Carolina’s ballot curing process had been on hold since October 4.

The State Board reissued Numbered Memo 2020-19 on Monday afternoon, updating guidance on curing deficient absentee ballots based on recent court decisions.

“The State Board has directed the county boards of elections to immediately begin reaching out to voters with problems with their absentee ballots,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the N.C. State Board of Elections. “Our main focus continues to be ensuring all eligible voters can successfully and safely cast ballots in this important election.”

Under the new guidance for curing absentee ballots, the following actions will be taken by county boards of elections: