Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
Closings
Bankruptcy Meetings - New Bern

Cove City ramp closing for improvements

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) A highway ramp in Cove City is scheduled to close for about 12 hours beginning tomorrow morning while contractors make improvements to it.

The exit ramp from U.S. 70 West to N.C. 41 will close at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and reopen at 7 p.m. Crews plan to close the ramp to pave it to interstate standards.

Traffic wanting to access N.C. 41 will continue traveling westbound on U.S. 70 for about nine miles to the crossover at Dover. Drivers will then take U.S. 70 East back to N.C. 41 exit.

Drivers should anticipate needing extra time for their commute Tuesday and use caution near the work zone.

The construction is part of the project to bring U.S. 70 up to interstate standards between Raleigh and Morehead City.

Crews are widening shoulders and milling and repaving the highway, which will be renamed Interstate 42.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV