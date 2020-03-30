Cove City ramp closing for improvements

COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) A highway ramp in Cove City is scheduled to close for about 12 hours beginning tomorrow morning while contractors make improvements to it.

The exit ramp from U.S. 70 West to N.C. 41 will close at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and reopen at 7 p.m. Crews plan to close the ramp to pave it to interstate standards.

Traffic wanting to access N.C. 41 will continue traveling westbound on U.S. 70 for about nine miles to the crossover at Dover. Drivers will then take U.S. 70 East back to N.C. 41 exit.

Drivers should anticipate needing extra time for their commute Tuesday and use caution near the work zone.

The construction is part of the project to bring U.S. 70 up to interstate standards between Raleigh and Morehead City.

Crews are widening shoulders and milling and repaving the highway, which will be renamed Interstate 42.