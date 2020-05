RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina is reporting 530 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths on Sunday, May 17.

There are now 18,512 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, 659 deaths, and 248,944 tests have been completed, per the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

A total of 493 are hospitalized across the state due to the virus.