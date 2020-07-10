COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations continue to reach record numbers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to go up on Friday with the state health department reporting an additional 12 patients.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 1,046 patients are in the hospital in relation to the virus.

NCDHHS said 22 percent of the state’s ICU beds are available. The state has 871 ventilators in use and 2,502 available.

The state’s total number of lab-confirmed cases topped 80,000 with NCDHHS reporting 81,331 on Friday.

A total of 1,150,612 tests have been completed.

The number of deaths attributed to the virus moved to 1,479 on Friday – up from 1,461 on Thursday.

Fifty-nine percent of those deaths were people 75 or older.