COVID-19 in NC: More than 24,000 have tested positive, deaths now top 760

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 24,000 North Carolinians have tested positive for COVID-19 so far during the pandemic, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

According to Tuesday’s statistics, 24,140 have tested positive for the highly contagious virus that has killed 766 people in the state and just under 100,000 across the United States.

A total of 352,331 tests have been completed.

According to NCDHHS, there are currently at least 621 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus in the state. On Monday, 627 were hospitalized – the highest number of hospitalizations in North Carolina since the outbreak began here.

Tuesday’s hospitalizations number is the second-highest for the state.

The percentage of daily positive cases as compared to the number of daily tests has also been going up over the past week.

The “Safer at Home” Phase Two of North Carolina’s reopening started May 22 at 5 p.m.

Businesses such as restaurants, salons, and pools can reopen if they meet certain requirements.

Due to the amount of time it can take for symptoms to show up for some patients, the COVID-19 statistics being released right now date back to Phase One of the state’s reopening, when restrictions were much tighter than Phase Two’s restrictions.