COVID-19 in NC: State surpasses 9,000 deaths, hospitalizations continue to decline

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina has surpassed 9,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to state health officials.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,046 deaths attributed to the virus, adding 131 new deaths on Thursday.

NCDHHS reported 3,238 people are hospitalized due to the virus, down 67 from Wednesday.

Eight of the last nine days have seen a decline in hospitalizations with Tuesday’s numbers being the only exception.

The state reported 6,490 new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 739,500.

The percent positive dropped to 7.1 percent from 11.1 percent.

The percent positive is at its lowest level in nearly two months. At 7.9 percent based on Tuesday’s testing, it hasn’t been this low since Nov. 26, 2020, when it was at 7.6 percent — before the surge that pushed it into double figures for virtually two full months.

On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper extended his modified stay-at-home order to Feb. 28 due to the current state of the pandemic in North Carolina.