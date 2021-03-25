COVID-19 outbreak at Raleigh hospital is reminder disease is still a threat, doctor says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An outbreak of COVID-19 at Duke Raleigh hospital has infected 20 people.

The outbreak started on a fifth-floor inpatient unit, and Duke infectious disease expert Dr. Cameron Wolfe says it should serve as a reminder that the pandemic isn’t over yet.

“This is a call for us to still be vigilant in our community and in our hospital. This is a call for us to get vaccinated. That’s probably the biggest message that comes out of this is to say, ‘Hey look, this is not gone,’” Wolfe said.

Wolfe says Duke is working with the health department to notify anyone who may have been exposed and deep cleaning the unit where the outbreak started.

“Should people feel safe having their loved ones at Duke Raleigh right now?” asked CBS 17’s Maggie Newland.

“I think they should,” replied Wolfe. “I think the right thing has happened here, which is that the problem has been identified. Those patients are being notified, the patients that have been affected have been moved to COVID units where they can get the right sort of care, and we’ve been going back through and sort of methodically going over all of our cleaning efforts.”

The outbreak also involved staffers, and Dr. Wolfe hopes it encourages anyone eligible to receive a vaccine to get one.

He says well more than half of health care workers at Duke have had their shots, and while he can’t comment on these particular cases, in general, he says vaccinated people who do test positive for COVID-19 avoid serious illness.

“After vaccination, most symptoms are almost always very mild,” he noted.

He also urged anyone experiencing even mild symptoms to get tested for COVID-19, pointing out that early symptoms can sometimes be mistaken for spring allergies.

Although COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations are declining, Wolfe says it’s important not to let our guard down. Until many more people in the community are fully vaccinated, we must continue to take precautions, he said.

“If it can happen here, it certainly can and will continue to happen in our community if we’re not careful,” said Wolfe. “So, as we begin to relax a few of those regulations the state had put into place last year, let’s remind ourselves that certain ones of those are in place for really good reason.”