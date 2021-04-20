Coyote sighting cancels FOX8 reporter’s live shot… on a story about coyote sightings

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A coyote came out of nowhere to spoil a FOX8 reporter’s live shot on Monday night… on a story about coyote sightings.

Neighbors in the area around Miller Park have recently reported seeing coyotes casually roaming the streets in broad daylight.

FOX8 reporter Daryl Matthews and photojournalist Ryan Terhune were about to do a live shot from Miller Park in the 10:00 News, but had to cancel the shot to make sure they were safe when this coyote popped out.

Terhune shot the video in the player above of the coyote — from a safe distance.

Matthews’ report can be viewed in the player below:

Experts say if you see a coyote, do not call animal control. Coyotes are considered wildlife and state wildlife officials should be contacted regarding sightings.