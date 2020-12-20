Crabtree Valley Mall shooting prompts a closer look at security

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In the wake of the shooting at Crabtree Valley Mall, CBS 17 took a closer look at the measures in place to keep employees and shoppers safe.

The mall said it no longer has its own police department. Instead, it uses security guards and off-duty police officers. That change came in April when a new management company took over.

Raleigh police step in when someone calls 911, like in the situation of the shooting Thursday night.

With a week to go until Christmas, Crabtree Valley Mall was busy Friday night. Even the Lego Store was back to normal. It was in front of this store less than 24 hours earlier that police said two men exchanged gunfire. One person was injured. In all, seven shots were fired.

“It was probably like the fifth or the sixth sound that we heard where we like we should probably start moving,” Marye Coburn, a mall employee said.

“We ran into Gap and we just started running to the back and we got locked into the stock room,” Melissa Saravia, a mall employee that works with Coburn said.

Coburn took cell phone video of them huddled in the stockroom of the nearby GAP. There’s also a video of Raleigh Police giving them the all-clear.

“I was kind of expecting the mall to have shorter hours or do something,” Coburn explained.

“It’s scary,” Olivia Morehart said.

Morehart also works at the mall, near the Lego store. She also heard the shooting and ran to the back room. She returned to work Friday and has concerns about how the mall handled it.

“Personally no, I don’t think like I’m safe. I see security a lot, playing around on their phones,” Morehart said.

Crabtree Valley Mall sent CBS 17 this statement:

Crabtree Valley Mall’s priority is to provide a safe and pleasant experience for our guests, employees, and retailers. As part of that commitment, we continually monitor, evaluate, and make changes to strengthen our safety and security protocols. Crabtree has a fully-staffed security team on property, which is supplemented with professionally-trained sworn officers who can detain and arrest. We also implemented a Youth Escort program in cooperation with local law enforcement, government officials, and business neighbors, which helps ensure customers observe the rules associated with the Code of Conduct and Youth Escort Program. In addition, we work closely, and maintain a strong working relationship, with Raleigh Police Department. Crabtree has many measures in place to protect our guests include having a properly staffed security force on site, which is supplemented with sworn officers, continuous security patrols, we have proper plans in place for dealing with incidents, and we keep Crabtree clean and well-lit inside and outside. Crabtree’s security staff participates in supplemental training, and we follow the Department of Homeland Security’s instructions for large venues; however, we do not release operational security details. Crabtree Valley Mall spokesperson

Our crew spotted several security guards and Raleigh police officers patrolling the mall Friday.

“I don’t feel that Crabtree lets us know enough of what’s going on. They’ve still yet to give us a full statement whereas I checked y’all’s website and there’s so much more information on there than Crabtree is communicating with staff,” Morehart said.