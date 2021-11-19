Crash in Durham closes Mangum Street near downtown

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed a key road near downtown Durham Friday night, officials say.

The wreck was reported by Durham fire officials around 6:30 p.m.

Officials said Mangum Street would be closed for most of Friday night at the intersection with Corporation and Cleveland streets.

The wreck happened when the driver of a tractor-trailer was turning and hit a utility pole, according to Durham Fire Division Chief Jeff Roberts.

Photos posted by Durham fire officials showed the damaged trailer from the tractor-trailer that hit the corner utility pole.

The utility pole appears to be snapped in half and is hanging by wires, according to photos from the scene. Part of the pole is on top of the tractor-trailer, according to the photos.

Just after 8 p.m., Roberts said Duke Energy workers told him the intersection would be closed all night.

CBS 17 has reached out to Durham police for more details.