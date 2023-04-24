NEW BERN – Craven Community College’s (Craven CC) new training program, Renewable Energy, will help community members develop the knowledge needed to keep up with North Carolina’s growing clean energy initiative. The class will begin May 22 at the Volt Center.

“We are excited about all the possibilities this new program will bring to our area,” said Dr. Gery Boucher, Craven CC Vice President for Students. “While this initiative is new to the region, we are looking forward to training future leaders of an industry that not only has huge growth potential and proven environmental benefits, but also has a skillset that is applicable anywhere.”

The course will cover electrical theory in alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) applications, as well as electronic theory and the associated mathematical formulas to calculate electrical circuitry and electrical components. Students will also learn how to use an electrical meter and oscilloscope to read voltage, amperage (current), and resistance (ohms). These principles will then be applied to wind energy and other renewable energy sources.

Coursework includes core instruction through the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER), which includes construction math, hand and power tools, communication skills, material handling, wind energy, electrical, and OSHA 10-hour construction. There will also be time allotted for site visits to local industry partners and a hands-on project. The college is actively seeking to collaborate with local businesses to help develop a skilled talent pool in the clean energy sector.

The Renewable Energy program is part of STEPs4GROWTH (S4G), a clean energy (CE) workforce training initiative created and led by the Center for Energy Research & Technology at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (NC A&T). This was made possible by a $23.7 million Good Jobs Challenge grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. Funds may cover up to 100% of registration and course material costs, and students in the program will be paid $10 an hour during class time. The Renewable Energy program will be held May 22-Aug. 14, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Volt Center. For more information or to register for the program, visit CravenCC.edu/RenewableEnergy.