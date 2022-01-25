Craven County encourages volunteers for Habitat for Humanity

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new project by the Habitat for Humanity of Craven County, is hoping to improve one area of New Bern.

The non-profit plans to build 12 affordable homes in Pembroke. Rose MacNeal is the Vice President of the board of Habitat for Humanities. She explains the mission of the project and its community goal.



“Well it’s a great opportunity because it helps build community and helps improve the neighborhoods and create stability in the neighborhoods, which is very important, especially in this area,” said Rose MacNeal.

MacNeal says they hope to start on another Pembroke property in March in collaboration with local churches in the area.

She adds that they are always looking for volunteers and encourage those who are interested to reach out.

If you’d like to volunteer click here.

